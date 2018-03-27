From the Tuesday Supervisors Meeting

Then Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. The board approved the budget and five year construction program for the Department of Transportation previously presented by the county engineer Jake Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss was also there to get approve for a change to a bridge posting. There is an issue with the pilings for a bridge on a gravel portion of Iowa Avenue just east of Old Hwy 218 south of Mt. Pleasant. The change in weight limits was the recommendation of a bridge consultant. The bridge will be repaired at some point in the future.

The Supervisors held a brief phone conference with Jeff Heil of Northland Security regarding the ratings for Henry County regarding the general obligation capital loan notes for the jail project. The ratings determine the interest on the bonds. After considering things like the county’s economy, financial management, budgetary performance and flexibility, the county received a double A minus rating from S&P Global Ratings which according to Heil is in the upper tier of ratings and will save the county nearly $300,000 in interest.