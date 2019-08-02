From the Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Supervisors met Thursday with HCHC CEO Robb Gardner and hospitals chief operating officer Michelle Rosell to talk about the future of emergency medical services for the county. The hospital trustees have already discussed the possibility of a regional ems, partnering with Jefferson County. Tuesday that board approved establishment of a planning committee in collaboration with Jefferson County Ambulance Agency to further explore the possibility of moving the current ems to a new regional service. Gardner and Rosell talked with the supervisors about the county being involved as a key stake holder and answered questions. Supervisor Gary See expressed concerns about future costs to the county. There aren’t any answers regarding costs yet. Supervisor Marc Lindeen also wondered about cost but did say emergency medical services are essential for the county to provide. In the end the supervisors voted to be part of the planning committee but Lindeen asked for a meeting of just the Henry County participants first before coming together with Jefferson County which Gardner agreed to.

The supervisors also met with Main Street Mt. Pleasant representatives. This year was the first in 17 years since the organization was established that the county did not allow for a financial contribution in it’s budget for Main Street Mt. Pleasant. Director Lisa Oetken said she was blind sided by the decision and requested along with Mayor Steve Brimhall that the board reconsider. The mayor addressed what he thought might be the supervisors reluctance to financially a non profit organization and possibly violate State regulations. Brimhall assured the board it is possible to support Main Street because it can be justified to state auditors that the organization benefits county economic development. The supervisors promised to find out more from the state auditors when they are here next week for a regular county audit.