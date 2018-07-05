From the Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Supervisors met with the county department heads Thursday morning. Public Health Director Shelly Van Dorin said her department’s move into a county owned facility from offices at HCHC is nearly complete. The move meant the offices were closed for about a week. She said they will be open for business as usual Monday at 8 am at the new location in the building at the corner of Madison and Jackson Streets in Mt. Pleasant.

Henry County Veterans Affairs officer Roger Pittsenbarger wasn’t there but sent word that the county Veterans Affairs commission is still looking to fill a seat on the commission. A female would bring required gender balance to the commission.

Nathan Milks has begun his official duties as the Henry County Assessor. He replaced long-time assessor Gary Dustman who retired at the end of June. Milks said his office along with Planning and Zoning have been purging files. He has also been getting up to speed in his new position.

Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee said he has one new deputy who will be finished at the law enforcement academy in another 5 weeks. He also has six new reserve deputies. He is still looking for a full time deputy and a jailer. The daily jail population is running about 30. At the end of the fiscal year he said his department was under budget but room and board for housing inmates out of county was way over budget. The sheriff also said that Henry, Lee, Des Moines and Washington Counties along with the Southeast Iowa Crime Commission are hosting vigilance corrections training in Mt. Pleasant July 17. So far over one hundred law enforcement officials have signed up to attend.