From the Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. The County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss brought in two bids for fuel…one from current provider Agriland F.S. and the second from Cobb Oil. Several products are figured into the bid….gasohol and two levels of diesel as well as a winter additive. The bid from Cobb was lower. Hotchkiss since the county hasn’t dealt with Cobb before he will take a closer look at the bid and may contact the company with questions before making a recommendation.

Hotchkiss gave an update on two major projects. The Winfield Avenue reconstruction project continues as the contractor works on grading the next portion since most of the intakes and storm sewer pipe are placed. He continues to remind the public that all the businesses on Winfield Ave are open and accessible. Please access East End Automotive and Pioneer Seed from Iris. The others are accessible from Grand Avenue.

Dormark Construction closed the Oakland Mills Bridge Monday and started removing pavement on both ends of the bridge. A detour is set up on 218 direting traffic between Mt. Pleasant and Salem.

Conservation Director John Pullis attended the Supervisors meeting this morning. He share the drawings and plans for two additional cabins in Oakland Mills Park. The cabins will face northwest and overlook the pond east of the Nature Center. The conservation board met Monday night. That board voted to change it’s meeting time from 6 pm on the second Monday of the month to noon on the second Monday of the month.