From the Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors held two public hearings during the regular meeting Tuesday both dealing with budgets. The first hearing dealt with an amendment to the fiscal year 20 budget. The amendment doesn’t really involve adding or subtracting dollars. Instead the board authorized the move of dollars meant to be spent all in fiscal year 2019 on the jail project but instead were spent in 2020. The budget will be amended to reflect moving $3 million 248 dollars.

The county like the cities must now follow a new procedure from the state that requires two public hearings before approving the fiscal year 2021 budget. Also, a resolution is now required if there is an increase in the tax asking of over 2 percent. For the upcoming fiscal year the levy is the same but there will be a greater tax asking due to an increase in county valuations. This works out to a five cent increase for county residents. Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber said there has been an increase in the operations budget for the new Jail and Law Center that includes the increase in jail employees. County insurance premiums have also increased.