From the Old Threshers Association Regarding Cancellation of the 2020 Reunion

For several months, the Midwest Old Settlers and Threshers Board of Directors and staff have been working tirelessly to address challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reunion has been faced with guidelines for six-foot social distancing, protocols for sanitizing and cleaning, greater financial implications for the Association, and the loss of key volunteers, coordinators, and some of our civic groups.

In addition, we have considered the overall health and safety of our entire Old Threshers family, the Mount Pleasant community, residents of Henry County and all surrounding counties. Indeed, the health implications of holding the Reunion could have a far-reaching impact.

The Midwest Old Settlers and Threshers Board of Directors met on Tuesday, June 23 to decide the fate of the 2020 Old Threshers Reunion on September 3 – 7. At that meeting, the Old Threshers Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Old Threshers Reunion.

We will now shift our direction to working on the Old Threshers Reunion to be held on September 2 – 6, 2021.

The Board of Directors, staff, and many volunteers wish that we could have provided another great Old Threshers Reunion for all of us this year. We will all get the chance to gather again at the 2021 Old Threshers Reunion September 2 – 6.

For more information, please visit our web site: www.oldthreshers.com