From the Mt. Pleasant School Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant School Board Monday night. The board received an update on the many buildings and grounds projects that include paving and concrete repairs, room remodels, playground improvements. Projects should all be complete by the start of school. Supt. Henriksen received approval to get quotes on an upcoming project to replace asphalt at the bus garage.

The pickleball court construction project will be held up until the district receives a better bid. Norris Asphalt of Ottumwa was the only company that bid the project at $203,000 well over the engineer’s estimate of $133,000. The board voted to reject the bid and try again in early 2020.

The school board approved a three year lease allowing Iowa Wesleyan University to use district facilities for $7500 a year.

4 year olds may attend preschool in the Mt. Pleasant School district free. But there is not a specific program for those 5 year olds that aren’t quite ready to start kindergarten. The Mt. Pleasant district allows those 5 year olds in the 4 year old program but since the state won’t pay for the 5 year olds the school board Monday night approved charging $70 tuition per month.

Friday 20 new Mt. Pleasant teachers will attend orientation in preparation for the new school year. Monday all the staff will meet and then classes resume August 23.