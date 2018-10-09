From the Mt. Pleasant School Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant School Board voted to support a local effort to raise money for outdoor pickle ball courts. During the regular meeting Monday night the board approved a contribution of $15,000. So far fundraising for the project has reached $60,000 towards a goal of $100,000 to renovate the old tennis courts at the Mt. Pleasant Middle School. Board president Dave McCoid reminded the fundraising committee that because the courts are on school property the school district has to hire an engineer and go out for bids for the project.

The High School competition cheer squad, Coach Nicole Kiester and parents were at the school board meeting Monday night. They were there to make the case for a banner or banners in the gym recognizing the group’s state champion and runner up finishes. McCoid explained the board’s decision to only honor sports sanctioned by either the Iowa high school Girls Athletic Union or the Boys Iowa High School Athletic Association. The cheer leaders request will go to the site committee.

Elementary principal and summer school coordinator Lori LaFrenze gave the board a positive report on the 2018 summer school session. She said it was probably the most successful in terms of attendance. Even tho students are identified as needing summer school, not all attend. Since attendance is usually low LaFrenze wanted to improve that this year. A kindergarten section was added but a physical activity component was also added. LaFrenze said one reason for low attendance is that kids just don’t want to go and making it fun makes a difference. Transportation is the biggest attendance factor and the value a family puts on education is also a factor.

Supt. John Henriksen gave an update on the Iowa Association of School Boards Legislative priorities. Districts are asked to submit their own priorities and those are considered as the state puts together a platform to submit to the state legislature. The Mt. Pleasant district aligns with the state in terms of making mental health, and teacher leadership priorities. The state association and Mt. Pleasant support preserving the integrity of the statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure. In addition Mt. Pleasant School district would like to see a more permanent solution to transportation inequities and funding including both state and local funding sources.