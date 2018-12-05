From the Mt. Pleasant Police Department

In regards to the November stats, police had 55 investigations. This is down from last month. They saw a large spike in assault and theft reports again this month so please be vigilant. Please lock your car doors. This will help prevent car thefts. Police encourage residents to call in any suspicious activity. Also there are no legitimate businesses that take payment for services in Google Cards, Best Buy cards, or Play station cards. You can use the Text a Tip hotline at (319) 931-3667 and it will be anonymous.