From the Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting Held Wednesday

The Mt. Pleasant City Council approved the low bid on the Mapleleaf paving project. Five companies bid the paving of the athletic complex parking lot. The engineer’s estimate on the project was one million 176 thousand dollars. Fye Excavating of Sperry, Iowa came in at 818 thousand 960 to be the low bidder. The city was able to acquire a ground water improvement grant for a maximum of $500,000. The city and the mt. pleasant school district will each contribute $250,000 towards the local share. Work will begin May 15 and be done by August 15 at the latest.

The Mt. Pleasant Main Street re-construction project is set to begin. During a pre-construction meeting today, the various entities involved plan to set a firm start date. Re-doing Main from South Street to Washington and Jefferson from Washington to Madison is expected to take 110 working days if all goes well. At the same time crews will be doing a lot of digging on the Jay Street sewer project that will encompass much more than Jay Street. There is a pre-construction meeting today for this project but a start date might not be firmed up yet. The city office and council continue to ask for residents patience with all the construction work that will take place thru out the rest of the year.

There will be some de-struction taking place on Cedar Lane. The city received three bids for demolishing three dilapidated homes. Kinney and Sons had the low bid for $9,998. They must have the houses gone by May 5. The city and the Utilities have purchased the land for future green space, water detention area and a new well.

The week of April 23 is spring clean up in mt. pleasant. The city awarded the contract for the clean-up to WEMIGA Waste in the amount of $16,500.

Following a public hearing the council held the first reading of a proposed ordinance to amend the zoning for property owned by Dan Williams near Ashford Park. The zoning change is part of a lengthy process to allow Williams and Sid Davis to create Robin Run, an affordable housing development.