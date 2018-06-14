From the Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. Much of the business involved the current street projects and the sanitary sewer project. Jim Warner of Warner Engineering said the South Main Street work is ahead of schedule and over 50% done. The sidewalks and driveways from South Street to Langdon are finished. Grading work and sewer replacement work is underway on Main between Clay and Webster. Street committee chair Kent White explained a change order in the amount of $2,400. He said an additional 40 feet of 8 inch pipe had to be installed to correct a sag in the sanitary sewer flow line.

The first stretch of concrete has been poured at Mapleleaf complex in the parking lot. The second section will be poured this coming week. Crews ran into a hiccup when it was discovered that the storm water pipe running almost clear across the lot wasn’t deep enough. It had to be replaced at an added cost. However, Warner said the storm pipe makes the project eligible for additional water quality funding. That actually decreases the cash contribution from the city and the school district, partners on the paving project.

The council approved a contract with LL Pelling for a chip and seal project on Lee, Oak and Jones Streets in the same area as well as College Avenue between Mill and Orange Streets. They will also do some surfacing in Forest Home Cemetery.

Work on a new section of rec trail along South Iris starting at Washington Street should begin July 9.

Warner also reported to the council that the sanitary sewer project is finally starting to progress. The council held two public hearings regarding the project..one for the lining and one for spot repair and manhole replacement. The first project is lining about 25 thousand feet of existing sewer lines. Both this and the second project are needed to help eliminate ground water from entering the sanitary sewer system. Also, bid letting for both has been extended to give interested contractors time to evaluate the complicated scope of the project.