From the Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant City Council did some annual business at the regular meeting Wednesday night. As the longest serving member, Steve Engberg was re-elected Mayor Pro Tem for the next two years. Committee appointments were also approved. Each Council member chairs one of the six council committees and then serves on two additional. Regular council committees will continue to be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 pm.

The sale of general obligation capital loan notes was approved in an amount not to exceed five million 410 thousand dollars. The funds will be used for improvements to streets and parks and for the purchase of a new rescue vehicle. The council voted to contribute $400,000 towards the purchase as part of an agreement with the benefitted fire district. The district will contribute $100,000 over two years.