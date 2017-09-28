From the Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting…..

Mt. Pleasant Main Street resident Maureen Walsh Lindeen returned to the Mt. Pleasant City Council meeting Wednesday night. She and other main street property owners came to the meeting two weeks ago to express concerns regarding the upkeep of two neighboring properties. At that time Walsh Lindeen said they would continue attend meetings until some sort of resolution is reached. The city is working thru the legal channels to put the owners of the nuisance properties on notice. Walsh Lindeen told the council there has been some improvement and she thanked the city for continuing to work on the issue of nuisance properties all over the town.

Following a complaint regarding the number of dogs at one home in Mt. Pleasant, Mayor Steve Brimhall is asking for public opinion. He would like to know what the public thinks is the appropriate number of dogs to have on one residential property.

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer told the council and would like to inform citizens about an address change scam. If you notice you haven’t received any mail for a length of time you should contact the post office. Scammers can change your address and have your mail diverted to them.

City engineer Jim Warner told the council the overlay work on West Washington Street is done. And Courtland could be done in about 2 weeks.

The city council approved a one year renewal of the agreement between the City and the Ridge Blasters snow mobile club. This is the second year for the agreement that allows the club to use city right of way. The route will be the same as last year using Iris, Mapleleaf Drive and North Grand Avenue.