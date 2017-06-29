From the Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting

Wednesday night the Mt. Pleasant city council heard from two residents regarding the fireworks code. Basically, they were seeking clarification. One resident asked if there is an age requirement. Police Chief Ron Archer said you must be 18 to purchase and set off fireworks. The other resident was asking about the time limit for setting off fireworks which is 9 am to 10 pm. And both were concerned about the type of fireworks that are allowed. Sunday night they heard noise in the North Van Buren and West Saunders street area that sounded too loud to be coming from the legal fireworks. Both the mayor and the police chief said if citizens have concerns they should call the police. And the city administrator is taking and recording comments in the event the council wants to consider changing the ordinance regarding the use fireworks which currently follows state code.

Another Mt. Pleasant resident shared a concern regarding emergency response. He said he recently called 911 to report a house fire but after two minutes he hung up because there was no answer. He contacted Mt. Pleasant police who notified the fire department. The police chief and the mayor both promised to look into the situation.

An ordinance that allows police to give parking tickets for violations of the private property parking rules passed the final reading. There was a question from citizens regarding rental properties. Does the ticket go to the owner of the vehicle or the landlord? The ordinance wasn’t specific. The police chief said initially the ticket will go to the registered owner of the vehicle but if the problem persists the property owner may get a ticket.