From the Mt. P. School Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant School Board met last night in regular session. Business manager Ed Chabel reported on the annual visit from the financial auditors. He said it went well and the final report will come out in December. Chabel did reassure the board that financially the school district is in better shape as far as the general fund is concerned. Some recent board decisions have helped make that happen….offering early retirement afforded savings and moving the copier leasing out of the general fund made a difference.

The board approved the fundraising activities for the district without discussion. The only new event added to the annual list was a 5K run to raise money for the class of 2021 prom fund.

The board could not agree on the proposed lease agreement with IWU for the Mapleleaf athletic complex facilities. Supt. Henriksen presented the agreement negotiated with the university for the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 year for $5,000 each year and then the parties would re-negotiate. Board president Dave McCoid asked for a motion on that agreement but an amendment was offered instead by board member chuck Andrew. He and Carl Braun want rent for this year as well and want $15,000 upfront to be paid by the end of this week. Middle School encouraged to the board to maintain a good relationship with the University in terms of the bigger future picture and the advantages to the relationship. That vote failed but so did a second vote on the original motion. It seemed the general consensus was the proposed $5,000 per year might not be enough. After much discussion the board members who are not on the finance committee asked to see the information on usage of the field by IWU. They also asked for usage by Mt. Pleasant district and any other organization that uses Mapleleaf.

In other notes from the school board meeting….the district has started an investigation into allowing therapy dogs in the Mt. Pleasant schools.