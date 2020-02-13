From the MP City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday. The Council held a public hearing regarding the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $5.5 million for future street projects. Following the hearing a resolution was passed authorizing the city issue the bonds and establish a tax levy to repay the bonds.

A motion was approved amending the engineering services agreement with Warner Engineering for the Warren Street reconstruction project. The amendment adds another block to to the project including the street between South White and South Van Buren. The bid letting for the job will take place February 25. The public hearing and contract award will take place February 26 at 5:30 pm during the next regular city council meeting.

Public Works Director Rick Mullin reminds residents to move their vehicles off the city streets during snow events. This will help city street crews clear snow more quickly and efficiently.

Jerry Naylor, representing the public library board, shared news with the council regarding an anonymous donation of $30,000 for the new children’s area.