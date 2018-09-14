From the Mount Police: Robbery Update

On 9/14/18 at 11:45 am, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 301 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant. An unknown male took an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was displayed. The male suspect fled in a pickup truck northbound from the bank. Officers are investigating the incident and anyone with tips or information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police at 319-385-1450.