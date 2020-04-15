From the Mount Pleasant School Board

The Mount Pleasant School Board approved the fiscal year 21 budget and tax levy rate of $13.89 per $1000 taxable valuation. That’s up from $13.83 cents this fiscal year.

The School Board approved the bid from Meyers Construction for the pickle ball court project. Meyers had the low bid of three at $188,300 for the a base bid and an additional $2,125 for a black vinyl fence.

A contract with Triple R Driving School was approved for another three years. The price per student is going up from $330 to $335. The cost for free and reduced tuition students will be $310.

The Board approved no changes to the registration fees and meal prices for the upcoming school year. Supt. John Henriksen noted during the meeting that the percentage of students on the free and reduced tuition plan is a little over 50%. The state average is about 42%.

The Board approved the 2.52% total package increase for the district’s non-certified personnel and passed the extension of the COVID-19 Pandemic Pay Resolution. Supt. Henriksen said legal council advises the district pay it’s employees until the end of the school year whether or not school resumes.

Before the board approved the personnel items Supt. John Henriksen noted the resignation at the end of the school year of long-time elementary school teacher Sandy Breazeale. He also expressed the district’s appreciation for Herb Quayle’s 51 years of service. Herb is retiring from his position as a district bus driver. Kathryn Sands was formally approved as the principal at Van Allen Elementary School.

A change to the school calendar had to be approved adding the Homecoming game on October 2. A date for Homecoming was up in the air until the football schedules were released.

Mount Pleasant High School Principal Todd Liechty told the board he did a survey of senior students and parents regarding a graduation date. Originally the date was set for May 17 but it’s not yet known if students will be back in school by then. Mr. Liechty said it’s looking like a majority don’t want a virtual commencement and would rather wait until everyone can be physically together. One board member suggested having graduation the same weekend as prom which is now tentatively set for July 11. Mr. Liechty said he would keep taking responses.