From the Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting

The Mount Pleasant School Board held both a regular meeting and an organizational meeting Monday night. During the organizational meeting newly re-elected board member Jennifer Crull was elected board president. The regular meeting was presided over for the last time by outgoing president and board member David McCoid. It was the end of a total of 25 years of service for McCoid who comes from a 50 year family tradition of serving on the Mount Pleasant School board. During his weekly program on KILJ Supt. John Henriksen expressed his appreciation for the time McCoid has given to the district. Chuck Andrew was elected vice president of the board and the district business manager Ed Chabel was re-appointed board secretary. Chabel had his own moment in the spotlight during the regular meeting. Recently, it was announced that Chabel has been elected for the position of the president-elect of the International Association of School Business Officials. Next year he will serve as President of the organization. The Dallas Center Grimes school district manager, the West Des Moines school’s financial officer and the Iowa ASBO director were at the meeting Monday night. The director described Chabel as a giver thru and thru also saying he is a thinker, listener and planner with honesty and integrity who has done a lot to make Iowa ASBO great. Chabel thanked the group as well as his family and the Mount Pleasant School staff and board of directors.