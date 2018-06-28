From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday. The council approved a request from the Henry County Fair Board for a Class B Beer permit. For the first time the Fair Board would like to have a beer garden on one night of the fair.

The council passed a resolution awarding the contract for the sanitary sewer lining project, pending DNR approval. The contract was awarded to Municipal Pipe and Tool of Hudson, Iowa, the low bidder at $796,100. City Adm. Brent Schleisman said it was a good bid. The other bidders were from Wisconsin, Kansas City and Des Moines.

July 11 at 5:30 pm was the date and time set for a public hearing on the proposed vacation and sale of a portion of North Porter Street right of way. The section is located between East Henry Street and the railroad tracks and will never be developed. The two adjoining property owners have each said they are willing to purchase have for $320 each.

The council decided to waive city subdivision requirements for a lot on Winfield Avenue since the property is actually located in the county. The subdivision request deals with a situation where two house are built on the one lot. The owner would like to split it lot into two.

The council passed a motion to approve the site plan for an addition to the car wash on Wohleber Driver. A new wash bay will be added. There will also be additional concrete to widen the entrance and exits. A storm water basin will also be constructed east of the new bay.

The mayor’s recommendation to reappoint Ted Wiley and Ann Thomas to the Airport Advisory Board was approved. Each will serve another 3 year term. There is still a vacancy on that board. The Mayor is looking for a female for the seat in order to maintain gender balance. Anyone who is interested in serving should contact Mayor Steve Brimhall.