From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The City Council discussed the opening date for the Family Aquatic Center. The Park and Recreation Department had already announced that the Center won’t be opening on Memorial Day as it traditionally does. Most of the update work is done as far as the installation of the new slides and other equipment. And the pool is filled but they are still working on the filter correction and the chemical feeder problem plus the landscaping is still torn up. However, an opening date can’t be determined until there is a date set for the required state inspection.

Two items of business were taken care of regarding the the airport runway reconstruction project. The engineering services agreement had to be amended because it was for rehabilitation but it was determined reconstruction is necessary, changing the scope of the project.