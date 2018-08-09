From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mt Pleasant City Council accepted a bid from Pleeva Mechanical for water slides and filter replacement at the Mt. Pleasant Family Aquatic Center. Four bids were received. Pleeva was the lowest at $438,150. Work will begin after the pool closes and will be finished by early May 2019. The Mt. Pleasant pool’s last open day for this season is August 19.

There will be beer served during this year’s Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. The Old Threshers board had already approved beer for sale on the grounds but the Mt. Pleasant City Council had to give it’s blessing which it did Wednesday night. Iowa Craft Beers will set up under the grandstand for the five days of the reunion. Iowa Craft Beers has been the vendor at previous events held in McMillan Park.

Another Old Threshers related request died for lack of a motion. The council took under consideration a request from the Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce to block off three parking spaces on the south side of Central Park during the Crafts in the Park event. The idea was to provide space for a new vendor with a large display that utilizes a truck. The Police Chief expressed safety concerns since the display would be on Washington Street with no barrier to traffic. Council member Matt Crull was concerned about taking up precious parking spots. Steve Engberg was worried about the precedent it might set and Terry McWilliams said the condition of the Central Park grass would have to be considered if the display was allowed in the park. Currently only one vendor with wheels is allowed to set up in the park. The Chamber would like to keep all it’s Crafts in the Park vendors in the vicinity of Central Park.

The City Council approved hiring Southeast Iowa Regional Planning to administer a grant for phase 6 of the Rec Trail construction project for a fee of $2,000.

Warner Engineering was given the ok to design and oversee the reconstruction of Bergdahl, Hill and Hayward Streets in the North east part of town.