From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met Wednesday in regular session. The Council approved the sale of two residential lots owned by the City following the required public hearings. The lot at 107 N. White will be sold to Wellington Electric for $5,000. A 3 bedroom 1,200 square foot home with a two car garage will be built on the lot. The second property, at 605 N. Lombardy Road, will be sold to Jim Barton Construction for $8,150. A 2 bedroom, 720 square foot home with a two car garage will be constructed on this lot. The City stipulates the projects be completed in the next two years.

A council resolution, Wednesday night, approves the annual tax abatement applications for property improvement projects that occurred in calendar year 2020. According to Building and Zoning Administrator, Jack Swarm, there were 19 residential exemptions, seven commercial and no multi family. Industrial abatements are handled by the County Assessor’s office. Swarm also said if anyone else would like to apply for these tax abatements they have until February 1. New construction and major remodeling projects are eligible.

The City Council approved two different engineering service agreements. One is with Warner Engineering for design and over site of the construction of a new sanitary sewer line to serve the proposed housing development to be built on East Monroe Street. The second agreement is with Klinger and Associates of Burlington for preparing plans, specs and construction over site of a 6,000 square foot transload warehouse on East Mapleleaf Drive. The City has been working with Burlington Junction Railway Company and the Iowa DOT LIFTS program for about two years on this project. Burlington Junction will own and operate the facility and will reimburse the city for the cost of the engineering services agreement. Federal dollars are being used for the project.

A public hearing was set for February 17 at 5 pm. This is for a public hearing on the maximum property tax dollars for the fiscal year 22 budget.

Mayor Steve Brimhall was authorized to sign a renewal agreement with the Mount Pleasant Benefited Fire District. Every two years the City and the Fire District recalculate the cost to provide this service to surrounding townships. The calculation is a mutually agreed upon formula from Iowa State University.