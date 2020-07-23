From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The council passed a resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign the Wellmark Foundation Grant Agreement outlining the requirements to receive $100,000 from Wellmark for phase 6 of the city rec trail project. This will help fund construction later this summer of the trail that will follow Jefferson Street from South Street to Warren and then west on Warren to Saunders Park.

A motion was passed authorizing Mayor Steve Brimhall to sign an Engineering Services Agreement with Warner Engineering to design and oversee the reconstruction of North Lincoln and Taft Streets.

The council acted on Police Chief Lyle Murray’s recommendation and approved hiring Stephen Dykstra as a patrol officer.

August 12 during the 5:30 pm regular meeting was the date and time set for two public hearings. One is for an amendment to the FY’21 budget and the other is a hearing on the issuance of not to exceed $3,000,000 in capital loans notes. The council also approved hiring Piper Sandler to provide financial services to refinance and sell new general obligation bonds funding future projects. Refinancing could save the city $199,000.

The council approved the Mayor’s recommendation to re-appoint Don LeBlanc to serve another 6 year term on the Library Board. Mayor Brimhall is also taking names of those individuals who are interested in serving on the airport advisory board. The board needs someone who lives in the Mount Pleasant City limits.

Second readings of 3 amendments to ordinances passed….zoning amendment for the 1300 block of East Monroe to allow construction of town houses, amendment allowing 8 foot privacy fences in residential rear and side yards and a third allowing the police to issue on-site tickets for low level city code violations instead of charging the property owner with a misdemeanor and going to the expense of taking them to court.