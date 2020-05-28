From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council held a discussion Wednesday night on how to phase in the use of city parks. At the end of the regular meeting City Administrator Brent Schleisman asked for input on allowing rental of park facilities that include ball diamonds, shelter houses and the swimming pool. Council members agreed that the city cannot allow the diamonds to be used for three large ball tournaments in June. There would be too many people for social distancing to take place. But it was decided other facilities could still be rented out starting June 1. CDC guidelines will be provided to anyone who reserves a city park facility. It still has not been determined when the Family Aquatic Center will open. Schleisman reported that some of the people hired for summer jobs at the pool have had to go elsewhere for summer employment due to the uncertainty of the pool opening. Schleisman said he knows of 18 cities that have decided not to open public pools.

At the meeting Wednesday night the council received a request to rezone 3.6 acres at 1302 E. Monroe to allow construction of multifamily housing. The request came from a developer, J & J Mitchell Real Estate and Joe Mitchell. It will be sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation. Later in the meeting the Council went ahead and passed a resolution showing support for the plan in order for the developer to receive state tax credits. The City of Mount Pleasant will establish its’ contribution by providing tax abatement and sanitary sewer service for the development.

The city administrator reported receiving inquiries about the sale of a city owned lot at 908 N. Main. The council approved advertising the sale for a month and set a public hearing for June 24th at 5:30 pm. Sealed bids will be accepted until June 22. Following the public hearing a purchase contract will be awarded. The City previously bought the lot where a dilapidated house stood and tore down the house.

June 10 at 5:30 pm was the date and time set by the council for a public hearing on phase six of the Jefferson Street Rec Trail project. Project bid letting will be held in Ames at the Iowa Department of Transportation June 16th.