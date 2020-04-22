From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. Following a public hearing the council approved a resolution authorizing the city clerk to take additional action to secure funding for a new street sweeper for an amount not to exceed $350,000.

A second public hearing was held on a proposed amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget. The amendment is to account for the timing of expenditures on several large capital projects. The City must amend budgets so as not to exceed spending unless voted on by the council before the increase. A resolution to approve the amendment was approved.

The Council authorized Mayor Steve Brimhall to sign a contract with Terracon, Inc. in the amount of $11,819.50 to provide crack monitoring on five buildings in the downtown. The buildings are located adjacent to the Monroe and Adams Street reconstruction project proposed for this summer.

Mayor Brimhall was appointed to serve another 3 year term representing the City on the Southeast Iowa Regional Revolving Loan Review Committee.

A resolution was passed approving a 28E agreement with the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility for labor to help the City with parks, roads and sewer system maintenance. The agreement spells out each party’s responsibilities and the cost associated with providing labor.

On the recommendation of Fire Chief Drew Schumacher the council approved Dylan Bickford’s appointment to the position of firefighter reserve.