From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met Wednesday in regular session.

A motion passed approving the site plan for the proposed new Casey’s location. The convenience store corporation purchased Jerry’s Restaurant on East Washington Street.

The council received a request from a citizen who wants to purchase a vacant city owned lot at 908 N. Main Street. The request was sent to the Council Finance Committee for consideration.

The Council authorized the Mayor to execute a purchase agreement for property at 1300 W. Courtland. The City will not actually pay for the property since the owner has agreed to deed it to the City.

A public hearing was held on the vacation and sale of alley right of way between the 300 blocks of North Jay and Hamlin Streets. Following the public hearing the council passed a resolution approving the sale of the alley parcels to adjoining property owners Victor and Edna Cerini and Farley Investments. Each owner purchased two parcels at $320 a parcel.

A public hearing will be held during the next Council meeting on April 22 at 5:30 pm. The council set that date and time for the hearing on a proposal to borrow an amount not to exceed $350,000 for a new street sweeper.

The Council approved a third reading and passed an ordinance changing a yield sign at the intersection of Lucas and Harland Streets to a stop sign.

Following a third and final reading an amendment to a portion of the City Zoning Ordinance was approved by the Council. The amendment addresses where electric vehicle charging stations are allowed to be located.