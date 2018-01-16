From the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office

The Fairfield Police Department, along with Fairfield City Council, is considering adding “Municipal Infractions” to the City of Fairfield ordinances. The penalty for a “municipal infraction” would be the same penalty included in the “fine amount” of the State of Iowa Compendium of Scheduled Violations and Scheduled Fines.

There are several mutual benefits to “municipal infractions” compared to regular State/City scheduled fines for traffic violations.

Drivers cited under “municipal infractions” would only pay the fine amount for scheduled violations, the 35% surcharge and $60 court costs would not be included in a “municipal infraction”. For instance, a 10 mph over speeding ticket would currently cost the driver $40 for the fine, plus $14 for the 35% surcharge, plus $60 for court costs, bringing the total fine amount to $114. If cited under a “municipal infraction” ordinance, the driver would only pay the $40 fine.

No “municipal infraction” would be reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation, or any other similar department of any other state, for the purpose of adding to the driving record of the violator. Simply put, if the violator pays the “municipal infraction” within the allotted 30 day period, nothing will go on their driving record.

As an added benefit, 100% of all fines paid will be returned to the City of Fairfield’s general fund. Currently, only a very small percentage of any fines are returned to the City of Fairfield by the State of Iowa.

Drivers that want to plead “not guilty” to any driving offense will still have that option. A driver wishing to plead “not guilty” should notify the officer of their intent to dispute the ticket. The officer would then issue a normal State/City citation, which would include the 15% surcharge and $60 court costs.

All violators would have 30 days to pay the “municipal infraction” fine. If the fine is not paid within 30 days, the “municipal infraction” would be rescinded and a normal State/City traffic ticket would be issued.

The Fairfield City Council’s Public Safety & Transportation Committee (PSTC) has asked the Fairfield Police Department to inform the public about this proposed change to our city ordinances.

Chief David Thomas has been tasked by the PSTC with answering questions from the public and forwarding any concerns to Mayor Malloy, City Administrator Kooiker, and the PSTC. The PSTC is comprised of PSTC Chairperson Councilor Halley, Councilor Flournoy, and Councilor Anderson.

Chief Thomas stated, “This proposed ordinance would not eliminate any discretion that a police officer has to issue a citation or to give a verbal warning. State of Iowa law prohibits police departments from requiring an officer to make an arrest or issue a citation. This would give the officer another option for traffic law enforcement.”

Please feel free to contact Chief Thomas with any concerns or questions. If he is unavailable, one of the Fairfield Police Department’s lieutenants can also answer questions.

The office phone number is (641) 472-4146 and office hours are from 8 AM until 4:30 PM.

An email for Chief Thomas is dthomas@jeffersoncoiowa.com