From the Hospital Board Meeting

The HCHC Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday. CFO Dave Muhs and CEO Robb Gardner shared a good news bad news report on the May financials. Muhs said May was the highest grossing month ever for the health center…the first six million dollar month ever and 9% higher than last May with good solid volume. Gardner said while they are growing and doing more HCHC is getting paid less. Muhs said the managed care organizations are still the issue when it comes to the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursibles. Blue Cross hasn’t made a payment in two or 3 months. Before April of 2016 the MCO were paying 100% now they’re only paying 75% meaning HCHC is only getting 75% of the cost to deliver care. In his update on the status of the MCO’s in Iowa Gardner said United Health Care is leaving July 1, Amerigroup continues and there isn’t a signed agreement yet with Iowa Total Care. He did say those negotiations are going better and hopes for an agreement soon. As far as hospital construction projects…work continues on parking lot improvements and should be done by the end of July and design development continues for turning the old surgery area into the new space for the pharmacy and Central Sterile department. Plans are also in the works to renovate the family medicine space. They hope to go out for bids in August or September.The board set July 22 as a day long work session and the July meeting will be held July 30.