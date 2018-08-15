From The Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The supervisors set August 28 at 9:30 am as the date and time for a public hearing on the sale of the Mt. Union Community Building. The State City Development Board has asked the county to sell the building at 208 E. Lahew Street in Mt.Union. In order to do this the state gave the county the title to the building. But the funds generated from the sale will go back to the City Development board to help pay the former city of Mt. Union’s debt.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday morning. Conservation Department Director John Pullis presented his monthly update for the board. Pullis said he has discovered that Tick Ridge near Wayland should be the responsibility of the Conservation Department. Several years ago Conservation chose not to maintain the 10 acres of timber as a county park and turned it over to the County. Recently, Pullis was looking into transferring the park’s status in a certain conservation program to a another park. But found out it would have be for a new park with the same amenities as Tick Ridge which has no amenties. He also discovered Tick Ridge has to be kept by the County basically forever and the DNR says it has to go back to the county as a 10 acre wildlife area.

Pullis said the conservation board has ok’d an Eagle Scout project presented by Connor Coleman. The scout wants to shingle and paint the restroom at Mud Creek. He also proposes to fix a brace in the shelter house and purine the trail.

Construction continues on the two new cabins in the Oakland Mills Park. Siding is done on one and started on the other. Pullis anticipates the project will come in under budget. The original budget was for $92,000 a piece. So far it’s 7 and a half percent under budget.

The conservation board is discussing use of the Oakland Mills disc golf course. Currently groups that want to host tournaments don’t have to pay rent but if they have profits from the event they are supposed to donate those to a local organization. Pullis isn’t sure that’s happening anymore. The conservation board is considering rental fees and not allowing these groups to do any type of sales during their events. The course would still be free for the general public to use.