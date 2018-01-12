From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Supervisors met Thursday. Jim Pedrick with Iowa Wesleyan made the annual request for financial support from the county for the local university. Pedrick proposed a contribution of $15,000 to support Iowa Wesleyan’s 2025 strategic planning process. Both the Treasurer and the Recorder gave their annual budget presentation. The supervisors will hear presentations from all the department heads as the county moves thru the budgeting process.

The jail construction project manager John Hansen was present to give an update. The design plan for the new law center and jail is basically done as far as the footprint. Technical, electrical, mechanical, plumbing designs continue and Hansen is confident the construction documents will be ready for release at the end of February with bid letting at the end of March. Construction is still on track to begin in April. Hansen also reported a lot of interest already from contractors.

The county engineer Jake Hotchkiss attended the supervisors meeting in order to get final signatures on closing documents for property in Center township. The county purchased 5 acres adjacent to the county quarry for $47,500. The land will act as a required buffer.

Henry County Supervisor Greg Moeller attended his first public health board meeting as a member. He was appointed to replace Dr. Bob Welander who resigned due to increased job responsibilities. In order to serve on the Board of Health, Moeller gave up his seat on the Healthy Henry County Communities Board. Gary See will represent the supervisors on that board. Moeller shared some changes in the Public Health structure due to the switch from hospital oversite to county responsibility. The public health director, the environmental health specialist and the HHCC coordinator will all answer to the Board of Health. That board in turn now reports to the Board of Supervisors. Rose Lauer’s term on the board of health has expired. Mary Leichty takes her place on that board. Buzz Bezoni was elected chair. Moeller said the Board of Health has received two applications for the public health director position. Shelly Van Dorin has been serving as interim director since the resignation of Patty Sallee.