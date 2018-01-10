From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. The board approved a two year contract with Calhoun Burns and Associates for inspection of all the county bridges at a total cost of approximately $18,000 dollars. The board also approved the purchase of a 2018 Chevy half ton 4 wheel drive truck for the road department superintendent. Purchase price is $31,000. Henry County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss reminds drivers that while the paved roads are in good shape, the gravels can still be tricky.

Henry County Conservation Director John Pullis gave the supervisors a monthly report on his department. Pullis said his board has approved his budget and he is ready to present it to the supervisors for final approval. He said the budget reflects a 1.87% decrease in the tax asking and the total budget is down 26.85%. The Conservation Board also approved a 4 and a half percent across the board increase for conservation department employees.

County Assessor Gary Dustman brought the supervisors five applications to approve for the Disabled Veterans Homestead tax credit. If a veteran is 100% disabled and/or 100% unemployable that vet or surviving spouse are eligible to apply. Also the surviving spouse remains eligible as long as they don’t remarry or sell the property.