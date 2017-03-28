From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. The board gave it’s approval for the county engineer to hire Bryce Achen as a summer engineering intern. Jake Hotchkiss said he likes to hire an engineering student who is from the local area. Achen studies at Iowa State University. Hotchkiss also received board approval of the IDOT budget and 5 year construction program.

Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Stewart Kinney spoke with the supervisors about missing and damaged 911 signs in the rural areas. Nearly 7,000 addresses have the blue and white signs that were installed and paid for by the county in the early 1990’s as part of the E911 addressing effort. The fire chief and his crews have noticed when responding to rural fire calls that there are missing or damaged signs and some are obscured by vegetation or other items. The discussion revolved around the best way to locate the addresses where the signs are missing, damaged or overgrown and also the best way to let the property owners know that they are responsible for keeping the signs readable and in good condition. Supervisor Marc Lindeen will take the issue to the E911 board for a recommendation.