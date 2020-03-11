From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. The board approved a 28E agreement with the City of Mt. Pleasant for parking ticket enforcement. The agreement, that is in line with state code, allows the county treasurer’s office to deny vehicle registration renewal for anyone with too many parking tickets.

The supervisors also passed the first reading of an amendment to the county onsite waste water treatment and disposal system regulations. The amendment was complaint driven regarding five cabins east of Oakland mills on leased property that don’t have proper waste water disposal or treatment systems. If the systems are not brought up to code the cabins would have to be removed. The situation was brought to the County Board of Health after a complaint was filed with Planning and Zoning. Apparently, someone wanted their mail delivered to their cabin indicating they live there year round which is not allowed. Also, some cabin owners have holding tanks or barrels but the landowner doesn’t want the holding tanks on the property.