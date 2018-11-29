From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and heard an update on the jail/law center project. Project Manager John Hanson said they hope to have the structure completely enclosed by Christmas. The roof is on and water tight. Work continues on duct work and inside framing. But waiting on the walls to dry out so foam insulation can be sprayed. He said the ground inside may have to be thawed and heated in order pour concrete. He also said the winter weather came sooner than expected and the recent snow storm proved a challenge for getting trucks in and out of the site this week. The monthly change orders totaled $621,387. The contingency fund is currently at one million 294,985 and Hanson is comfortable with that. There was discussion on the communications tower. It was decided to move forward with purchasing a new tower instead trying to microwave back to the current site behind the old law center. Electronic Applications has confirmed that won’t be satisfactory. Estimated costs of $251,000 include tower, used communications shack and moving the dispatch and communications system from the old law center to the new.