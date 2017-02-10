From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On February 8th, 2017, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several calls reporting a two motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 34 and Dakota Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined that Julio Vega, 49 of Fairfield, was driving a 1990 Toyota pick-up in the outside lane of Highway 34 heading east. Vega lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the inside lane of Highway 34. As Vega’s vehicle crossed into the other lane, it was struck by Joseph Lunsford, 67 of Birmingham, driving a 2005 GMC Yukon. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. Vega was transported to the Henry County Health Center for injuries sustained during the collision. Vega was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, a simple misdemeanor.

On February 8th, 2017, at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a car in the ditch on Highway 34 near the intersection of Henry-Des Moines Avenue. After an investigation it was determined that Amanda McKenzie, 31 of Mount Pleasant, was traveling east on Highway 34 when her vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker went into the ditch. Damages occurred were estimated at $1500.