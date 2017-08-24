From the Henry County Sheriff and Supervisors

It was a tense fifteen minutes on August 1st as members of the COPS committee, Henry County Sheriff’s Office employees, family and friends gathered at 8:00 p.m. to await the results of the

Law Center Bond Issue. We were fairly sure we had a strong percentage of “yes” voters based on the early vote but we did not know how the Election Day results would go.

When Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber announced that the final vote was 84.7% in favor of the bond issue, there was a moment of silence before we all absorbed the election results. We carried all of the precincts in Henry County. Attaining the 60% plus 1 is difficult but no one anticipated such an overwhelming majority!

We would like to thank the voters of Henry County for turning out to support the proposed Law Center Bond issue. We would also like to thank The Wayland Reporter, The Winfield Beacon/Wayland News, the Mt. Pleasant News, KILJ, and the New London Journal for publishing/ broadcasting articles about our COPS events, community meetings and the tours of the jail at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

We would also like to thank the members of the COPS Committee. We had representatives from each of the nine precincts in Henry County. These people attended meetings, walked in parades, arranged for yard sign locations, staffed our booth at the Henry County Fair and helped get-out-the vote.

We are proud of the transparent, positive campaign that we conducted. We will continue to inform the citizens of Henry County about the next steps we take in this process.

Sincerely,

Rich McNamee

Henry County Sheriff

Marc Lindeen

Henry County Supervisor

Gary See

Henry County Supervisor

Greg Moeller

Henry County Supervisor