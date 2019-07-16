From the Henry County Board of Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. The board approved the annual fuel contract. The county will go with Cobb Oil Company on the recommendation of the county engineer, Jake Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss also reported on several projects….the existing bridge over the railroad tracks on Franklin Avenue is now completely gone. The grading contractor has removed pavement on the north approach and will be working on the south approach. This week crews are working on the south abutment. As far as the J20 bridge project near Lowell…the west pier encasements have been poured and plans are to drive pile for the east pier this week. The 260th street twin box culvert install west of Benton Avenue continues. The bridge there has been removed. The contractor on the 260th Street grading project near Gibson Park has not set a start date yet. And White Oak Road will be closed between 208th and 205th Streets the week of July 29th for culvert replacement. Hotchkiss also said there was another pavement blowup on Oasis Avenue that occurred Sunday. Crews were there again on Monday. They continue to investigate what could be going on with the paving material in the area.

Following a public hearing held last week, the supervisors today approved resolution to transfer the tax sale certificate for property in Salem from the county to the city there. The house that previously stood on the 4 lot property on the north edge of town was basically abandoned after the owner died and there was no one to take it over. City Officials hope to sell the lots in order to re-coup what was spent on demolishing the house and cleaning up the property.

John Rubey was appointed as a Tippecanoe township trustee to replace Darrel Coffin who resigned.

The supervisors approved the contract with Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services. The county budgets $22,245 for this and then is re-imbursed by the Iowa Department of Public Health in the amount of $5,561.