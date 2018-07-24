From the Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. County engineer Jake Hotchkiss gave his weekly update that included a request for the board to approve the fuel contract extension thru July 31, 2019. The supervisors approved the one year extension with Cobb Oil for the county’s petroleum products. The original contract entered into one year ago with for one year with the option to extend. Hotchiss also said the Iowa DOT continues work on Hwy 78 near Winfield. A section of the road remains closed and a detour is in effect. Motorist travelling Franklin Avenue from Trenton going north to Hwy 78 should continue to use caution. A county crew and grout scouts continue to work linin culverts. Flaggers are being used to direct traffic.