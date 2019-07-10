From the Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. Project manager for the jail and law center project gave the monthly update saying the project is coming along pretty good at this point in time. John Hansen said the paving is done and furniture and cabinetry are being ordered. He also getting ready to go out for bid for the trail work. The county agreed to pay for continuing the section of the city’s rec trail that runs across the property where the facility is being built.

Henry County Attorney Darrin Stater came to the Supervisors meeting to share information regarding two grants that will no longer be available to his office. One supports services for victims of domestic abuse and the other is for crime victim assistance. The total dollar value of both grants is $25, 000 and there are two people in the attorney’s office that administer these grants while working with victims. Stater said losing the grants won’t affect his budget this and while the two positions are funded in the budget, it’s still nice to have the reimbursement. He also said they would be looking into other possible funds.

Henry County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss shared his weekly update with the board. Two bridge replacement projects continue…crews have almost finished removing the W55 Franklin Avenue bridge and the grading contractor has started work on the north abutment. As for the J20 bridge near Lowel…pile was driven last week on the pier and plans are to pour encasements this weeks. 260th Street west of Benton Avenue is now closed for the installation of a twin box culvert and the constractor has not set a date yet for the grading project on 260th near Gibson park. Hotchkiss said he is bringing in an expert to help figure out why the paving on Oasis Avenue keeps blowing up when temperatures go up. A crew went out on July 4 and then again July 5th to repair damage.