From the HCHC Board Meeting

One parking lot at the Henry County Health Center is about finished and the next proposed project to re-do the main parking lot has been put on hold. The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday. The board was informed that the administrative and rehab parking lot is done with the exception of three lights that will be installed under the new canopy when the weather permits. HCHC Administrator Robb Gardner informed the Trustees that he recommends the main parking lot project be put on hold because it would cost close to $4 million. The Trustees agreed with the strategy to make repairs to some areas of the lot and do some remodeling projects inside the building. HCHC has spent almost $80,000 on the engineering studies done for the parking lot project.

The hospital board was briefed on the results of the self-assessment survey they completed, the Trustees scored higher than their peers in the region and nationally.

Also under old business the strategic planning committee update was given, the medical staff and trustees are working to set a time for a meeting to go over what should go into the plan.

Representatives of US Bank went over the hospital investments and what they see happening in the future. The HCHC CFO said he is very pleased with the service of the bank and performance of the investments.

The County Tax Budget public hearing was set for February 21st at noon as part of the board meeting that day. The hospital is not looking for any change in the levy asking.

Two video presentations were show by Gardner, one from the American Hospital Association about changes to the Affordable Care Act and one from the Iowa Hospital Association regarding Medicare repayment programs to hospitals. HCHC will be affected by both these programs in collecting fees. The Trustees then went into executive session to discuss some legal matters.