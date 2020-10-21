From the HCHC Board Meeting

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday. EMS Medical Director Dr. Frederick Frank was asked for a report on the Emergency Department. He said the department is fully staffed with three full-time doctors and all the nursing positions are filled. The volume of cases coming in is a little lower than last year. He said they see an average of 25 to 28 patients a day. Dr. Frank also noted the ED used to see about one COVID19 case per week, now it’s more like three but not all need hospitalization. If a patient is sick enough to need hospitalization they may be sent to Great River Medical Center to relieve the University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Regarding the coronavirus, Hospital CEO Robb Gardner said HCHC supplies of tests and personal protective equipment are the best they’ve been. The trustees received a construction update. The main work on Central Sterile, the new pharmacy, EMS sleep rooms and the education area should be done by mid-November. The projects are still under budget. Remodeling is taking place in the previous OB department. The space should be ready by the end of the month for the new Senior Life Solutions program. Training is underway for this mental health program for senior citizens. Patients will be accepted beginning November 3. Approval was given for the purchase of an analyzer for the lab at a cost of $207,000. CaresAct money will be used for this. And November 17 at noon was set as the date and time for a public hearing on the repairs to elevator C. Estimated cost is $158,00.