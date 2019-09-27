From the HCHC Board Meeting

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met in regular session. Following a public hearing on an upcoming hospital renovation project, the board voted to accept the low bids for the four different bid packages…..

The amounts below are the base bid + Alternate:

JC Wiley and Sons $834,671

Continental Fire Sprinkler Co. $26,930

Brockway Mechanical & Roofing $1,093,722

Dave Bessine Electric $244,980

Carl A. Nelson Company is the general contractor on the project. Company reps were present and said there was a lot of interest in the project. The renovation includes the hospital pharmacy, central sterile and the medical office building.

CEO Robb Gardner and CFO Dave Muhs updated the board on the hospitals financial status saying they are still struggling with accounts receivable. This is due to the difficulty in getting the Iowa Medicaid MCO’s and Wellmark to pay. Gardner also said the Medicare public option proposed by some Democratic presidential candidates will lead to a significant disruption of the employer provided programs and that Iowa would be in the top 10 hardest hit.