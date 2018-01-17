From the HCHC Board Meeting

The Henry County Health Center board of trustees met Tuesday in regular session. Under old business they discussed OB service at the hospital and will interview a candidate to fill the vacancy in obstetrics at the end of this month. CFO Dave Muhs gave a six month update on the budget. Cash receipts at the hospital are down, but they are not having to use cash reserves at this time. The board set the February 20 at noon for the budget public The hospital is proposing a $1.61 levy rate, that would mean about a $25 increase for a taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000. Dr. Michelle Tansey gave the board an update on the medical staff meeting. The board then went into closed session.