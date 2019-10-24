From the Full City Council Meeting

The full Mount Pleasant City Council met Wednesday in regular session. Following a public hearing, the council approved the sale of two parcels of a vacated alley to adjacent property owners for $320 a piece. The parcels are located in the 700 block of South Locust Street. The council passed a second resolution pledging continued philosophical and financial support for the Main Street Mount Pleasant program. The Iowa Department of Economic Development overseas the program and the resolution is a requirement of the city every three years. In other business, the city council authorized the Mayor to sign a professional service agreement with an engineering firm to evaluate the bank along Grand Avenue near the railroad overpass. The steep embankment is starting to slide due to heavy rainfall. Public Works Director Rick Mullin hopes to work with FEMA for some reimbursement of costs. And then the council voted to enact the Moral Obligation Clause on the city’s general liability coverage. This allows the city to pay $5,000 to a property owner on South Main who incurred expense after his basement flooded. The flooding was due to a sanitary sewer line that collapsed during a street reconstruction project. Neither the contractor’s insurance carrier nor the city’s carrier wanted to admit fault but have each agreed to pay $5,000. At a previous meeting the property owner presented more than $10,000 in expenses but has agree to accept the terms.