From the City Regarding Fireworks

The City of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to remind citizens of the current laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Fireworks may be lit between June 1 and July 8 and again from December 10 through January 3.

Hours of use are 9 am to 10 pm. Except fireworks may be used from 9 am to 11 pm on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Also 9 am to 11 pm on Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following December 31.

It is unlawful for any person or entity to possess, store, offer for sale, sell or explode any fireworks, except as allowed by state law.

It is unlawful for any person, entity, to possess or explode any fireworks on any city owned or leased property including but not limited to city parks and trails with a permit approved by the City Council. This would include McMillan Park with hosts the 4th of July Celebration.