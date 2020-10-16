From the City Council Street Committee Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council Street Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss projects and hear updates on street work. Improvements to Saunders Park, the city’s oldest park, have been on the board for several years. Some of the improvements have been accomplished….for example a new public swimming pool and the soon to be completed rec trail head. The committee discussed improving the parking in front of the park’s TTT Shelter House. A firm plan will be drawn up incorporating the trail head design and paving from the trail crossing going south.

City Engineer Jim Warner updated the committee on current work taking place on Lincoln Street between the Middle School and the railroad tracks. This is the first phase in a bigger project to improve streets in that area. The Mount Pleasant Utilities have finished a water main tie in. Work will begin Monday on lowering the gas main. This piece should be finished this fall. Work north of the tracks will continue in the spring. Meanwhile, the committee would like to see the crossing remain closed thru the winter. But that will be up to Burlington Northern Railroad. Two projects on Monroe Street are gearing up. Designs are almost finished for work on West Monroe and East Monroe with bid lettings possible in January or February.