From State Senator Rich Taylor

Hello, I’m Rich Taylor, your State Senator.

A little more than a year ago, Governor Branstad and Lt. Gov Reynolds decided to privatize Medicaid. They promised services would improve, costs would shrink, and all the risks would be on the Wall Street firms who won the contracts.

That didn’t happen.

Iowans aren’t getting the help they need. Local health care providers aren’t being paid. And the Wall Street firms have lost almost a half billion dollars.

It gets worse.

Governor Branstad / and Lt. Gov Reynolds agreed a month ago to bail out these out-of-state companies. If things keep failing, Iowa taxpayers will be on the hook for hundreds of millions.

When Lt. Gov Reynolds takes over, this should be her number one, tippy top priority.

I’m Rich Taylor, proud to be your state senator.