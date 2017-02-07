From Sheriff Rich McNamee

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office recently received information from a nearby county, along a four lane highway, in regard to suspicious activity. Several residents in the nearby county reported a female subject coming to their residence to give “free quotes for interior painting”. In one reported incident the female subject entered the residence uninvited and was found by the resident and asked to leave. The subject was later spoken with by law enforcement. The subject had an Iowa driver’s license but was driving an out of state car. The subject did not have the appropriate permits to be offering door to door sales or work.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents of Henry County to lock their doors, be cautious with door to door sales persons, be alert of suspicious persons or activity in your area, and report any of these situations if encountered.