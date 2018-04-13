From Senator Taylor

SUPPORTING IOWA FARMERS & BUSINESSES

Iowa farmers and businesses could be deeply affected by a trade war ignited by President Trump’s recent threats to impose tariffs on steel and other products from China.

China is one of the top five importers of Iowa manufactured goods and value-added agriculture products. Our state exported $560 million in goods to China in 2017.

The President has ordered a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. He has also announced proposed tariffs on Chinese technology.

China has responded in kind, proposing a 15 to 25 percent tariff on most U.S. exports, including a 25 percent tariff on pork, corn and soybeans—key Iowa exports.

Responding to the concerns of my constituents, I have put my name on a letter to President Trump, urging him to consider the negative consequences on Iowa farmers, rural communities and those whose livelihood is threatened by a trade war with China.

